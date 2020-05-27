Edmund J. StudnickiEdmund J. Studnicki, 94, of Streator, Illinois, died May 23, 2020. Born in 1926 to Joseph and Anna Studnicki, Edmund was the epitome of the Greatest Generation, living out the values of responsibility, patriotism, faith, service, honesty, charity, and hard work throughout his entire life.After graduating from Streator High School in 1945, Edmund was drafted into the U.S. Army. He completed basic training at Camp Joseph Robinson in Arkansas and then officer's training at Fort Benning, Georgia. Edmund proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was commissioned a second lieutenant and assigned to the 350th Infantry (L Company), stationed in both Italy and Yugoslavia. After WWII ended, Edmund returned to Streator and continued to serve in the Army Reserves.While working on his undergraduate degree in Education at Bradley University, Edmund met the love of his life, Dolores Besserman, at the Indian Acres dance hall in Streator. They married in 1951 upon his graduation. Edmund then went on to receive a Masters Degree in U.S. History from Bradley, as well as an Advanced Degree in Doctoral Studies from Northern Illinois University.Following a one-year teaching stint in Annawan, Illinois, Edmund returned to Streator, serving as both teacher and principal of various Streator area schools for the rest of his 40-year career, including positions at Grand Ridge, Oakland Park, Northlawn, Greeley, and Kimes Schools.Edmund was an active member of the former St. Stephen's Church, serving as eucharistic minister and high school religious education teacher for many years. He further served his parish by teaching at St. Stephen?s School upon his retirement from the public school system.Edmund lived out his faith daily and was a loving husband to his wife, Dolores, as well as a dedicated caregiver to her in her later years. Edmund and Dolores were married for 69 years. Edmund genuinely cared about people and saw the good in everyone he met, especially his students. He was a true gentleman and a selfless person, who never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He provided a rich example of how to live one?s life fully and was an inspiration to those who knew him. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking, reading, and especially spending time with his family.Edmund was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna; brothers, Anthony, Edward, Joseph, Theodore, and Raymond; sister, Josephine Metzger; and son, David (Joan) Studnicki.He is survived by his beloved wife, Dolores (Streator); sons, Gary (Peggy) Studnicki (Streator) and Bruce Studnicki (Bloomington, IL); daughter, Julie (Mike) Munie (North Augusta, SC); daughter-in-law, Joan Studnicki (Streator); brother, Henry (Dolores) Studnicki (Wood River, IL); grandchildren: Sarah (Matt) Dukes (Marquette Heights, IL), Susan Studnicki (Streator), Adam (Sarah) Studnicki (Streator), Michael Studnicki (Clinton, IL), Monica (Joel) Brooks (Washburn, IL), Megan (Brad) DeMoss (Streator), Nathan Studnicki (Streator), Amanda Studnicki (Gainsville, FL), Jessica Munie (Atlanta, GA), and Stephanie Munie (North Augusta, SC); and nine great-grandchildren.In keeping with social distancing guidelines, a walk-thru visitation hour for the public will be held Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Streator Salvation Army.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703