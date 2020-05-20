Edna M. Gabrielsen
Born: June 18, 1924
Died: May 18, 2020
Edna M. Gabrielsen, 95, of Ottawa, passed away on Monday morning, May 18, at her home surrounded by her family.
Private services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. David Yim, Pastor of Evangelical United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Gabrielsen was born on June 18, 1924 in Ottawa, to Rudolph and Margaret (Vallero) Brickert. She married Arthur Gabrielsen on June 5, 1946 at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Ottawa. He preceded her in death on October 6, 1974. She was employed at Carson, Pirie, Scott and Company for many years and later at Sweet Dreams in Ottawa. After her retirement she worked at ReRuns as a volunteer. Edna was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Ottawa.
Edna is survived by two daughters, Carol (David) Costello, of Westchester, IL and Jane (Tom) Waldron, of Ottawa; four grandchildren, Deanna (Steve) Hendrey, Devon (Stephanie) Larsen, Brad (Lindsay) Waldron, and Janelle Waldron; seven great-grandchildren, Carson and Kendall Hendrey, Hannah and Hailey Larsen, and Grant Taylor, and Meredith Waldron, and one niece, Barbara Weeks, of Freeport, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Arthur, a sister, Florence Weeks, and her brother-in-law, Austin Weeks.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and their spouses.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Ottawa or to the donor's choice.
Published in My Web Times on May 20, 2020.