Edward H. Grove
Born: June 28, 1932; in Joliet, IL
Died: June 18, 2020; in LaSalle, IL
Edward H. Grove, 87, of Marseilles, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle.
Services will be private. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Edward was born June 28, 1932, in Joliet, to John Wilfred and Elizabeth Douglas (Thom) Grove. On August 5, 1955, he married Yvonne Dolores Giro of New Orleans, who preceded him in death in 2016.
Ed served in the U.S. Navy. He was an active member of the Marseilles American Legion Post #235, Crossbridge Community Church and was a 32nd degree Mason. He served several terms as a Director for Marseilles Area Ambulance Service and was part of the Board of Directors for over twenty years, and he also served on the start-up committee to form the MAAS. He was employed by GE Plastics as a supervisor until his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to many. Ed and Yvonne loved to travel and explore. Ed loved spending time with family and friends.
Ed is survived by two daughters, Victoria Betzold of Roanoke, TX and Cherie (Gary) Dorton of Marseilles; six grandchildren, Nicole Rafferty, Jennifer (Mike) Does, Amanda (Johnny) Whiteside, Michael Dorton, Don (Jacy) Betzold, and Debra Betzold; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Esther Mae (Harry) Hussey of Atlanta, GA; and one sister-in-law, Kay Grove of Romeoville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard; and his wife, Yvonne.
Memorials may be given to Marseilles Ambulance Service or the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 20, 2020.