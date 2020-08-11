1/
Edward J. Bodziuch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Bodziuch

Edward J. Bodziuch, 70, formerly of Streator, IL passed away in Clermont, FL Aug 2, 2020.

Loving father of Alina and John. Survived by sisters Barbara (Alex), Patricia (Vernon), former spouse and devoted mother of his children, Mila. Also survived by nephews Louis, Lyle (cmdr, uscg)(Annie), and Justin, as well as great nephew Joshua and great niece Luci.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Pauline, and by his brother Fred.

Ed led an adventurous life of worldwide travel, reading, and learning, earning bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Colorado, also attending the University of Regensburg, Germany and the University of Alaska. Financial investment was his primary occupation. Spending time with his children was his greatest joy.

Service and burial will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved