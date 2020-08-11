Edward J. Bodziuch



Edward J. Bodziuch, 70, formerly of Streator, IL passed away in Clermont, FL Aug 2, 2020.



Loving father of Alina and John. Survived by sisters Barbara (Alex), Patricia (Vernon), former spouse and devoted mother of his children, Mila. Also survived by nephews Louis, Lyle (cmdr, uscg)(Annie), and Justin, as well as great nephew Joshua and great niece Luci.



He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Pauline, and by his brother Fred.



Ed led an adventurous life of worldwide travel, reading, and learning, earning bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Colorado, also attending the University of Regensburg, Germany and the University of Alaska. Financial investment was his primary occupation. Spending time with his children was his greatest joy.



Service and burial will be held at a later date.





