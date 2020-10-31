Edward J. Burke
Born: February 8, 1929; in Ottawa, IL
Died: October 26, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Edward J. Burke, 91, of Ottawa, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.
As per Ed's request, no services will be held. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Ed was born February 8, 1929 in Ottawa to Joseph and Alice (Brown) Burke. He married Susann Kieffer on June 12, 1987 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa.
Ed graduated from Ottawa High School in 1947. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1950, where he served during the Korean Conflict until 1952. Prior to retiring from the Illinois Department of Transportation, Ed owned his own gas station on Ottawa Avenue, near Naplate. He sold TV's, installed antennas, and operated projection equipment along with his dad at the Roxy Theater in Ottawa. He enjoyed racing homing pigeons, working in his garage workshop, watching the news, "chewing the fat" with friends, and was a lover of irrefutable facts.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susann; one daughter, Susan Cantu of California; one son, Timothy Burke of California; three grandchildren, Ted Burke, and the twins, Lexie and Rachel Cantu. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Phillis Perrin; his nephew, William Perrin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his three beloved dogs, Duesy, Teeny, and Dinky.
Memorials may be directed to Pet Project.
