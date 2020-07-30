Edward John Payne
Born: May 1, 1964
Died: July 25, 2020
Edward John Payne, 56, of Ottawa passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 pm, Friday, July 31 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Private family services will be held.
Ed was born May 1, 1964 in Peru to William K. Payne and Sandra J. (Ernat) Hendrickson. He worked at Mobile Home Stuff Store. He enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, and hunting. He always had toys for his nieces and nephews; dirt bikes, go-karts, anything they could imagine. Ed was a very generous and giving person, even up until the final moments. As an organ as tissue donor, Ed saved countless lives.
He is survived by his father, Bill Payne; his step-father, James Hendrickson; his girlfriend, Christine Boswell; his step-son, Steven Mundy; his grandson, Jaxon; five siblings, Randy Payne, Cindy Baiz, Candy DuBach, Samantha Alvarado, and James Hendrickson, Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Tank. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra; sister, Tammy Payne-Milam; brother, William Payne; and sister-in-law, Mary Kay Payne.
Memorials may be directed to his family.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300