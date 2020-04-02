|
|
Edward S. Miller
Born: December 9, 1935
Died: March 31, 2020
Edward S. Miller, 84, of Streator passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services for Edward Miller will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
Private burial will be held at Emery Green Cemetery in Streator, Illinois. Pallbearers will be Ryan Ohmes, Carlee Hoschouer, Zach Hoschouer, Dan Miller, Aaron Durdan and Tav Barriga.
Mass of Christian Burial and a public visitation will be held at a later date. The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born December 9, 1935 in Streator he was the son of Edward H. and Susan G. (Stavar) Miller. He married Shirley J. Cox on August 9, 1958 at St. Stephen's Church, Streator. She preceded him in death on July 26, 2019.
He is survived by daughters, Julie (Rick) Ohmes of Streator, Cindy (Don Lauterjung) Miller of Streator and Carrie (Tav) Barriga of North Aurora; a son, Dan (Susan) Miller of Stamford, Connecticut; grandchildren, Ryan Ohmes, Cheri (Javier) Arroyo, Cara (Aaron) Durdan, Carlee Hoschouer, Zach Hoschouer, Sara Miller and Julia Miller; great grandchildren, Caleb Ohmes, Cadence Ohmes, Reagan Durdan, Declan Durdan and Zain Arroyo; sisters, Beverly Ehret of Seneca and Suzette (Ted) Simpson of Streator; sister in laws, Joan Miller of Streator and Sally Cox of Streator; and brother in laws, Don Cain of Rio, Illinois and James Carver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a granddaughter, Mary Novotney; sisters, Catherine Carver and Gaylene Cain; and a brother, Roman "Jerry" Miller.
Raised in the Seneca area he attended St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated from Seneca High School in the class of 1953.
He served in the United States Army having served in Germany.
He worked through the years for the Cheese Factory in Seneca and later worked at grain elevators in Kernan, Ransom and Grand Ridge having spent most of his career in Ransom as the Manager.
He was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church. Through the years he belonged to the Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council # 790 and the Streator Elk's Lodge. He was also a volunteer fireman and EMT for Allen Township. He was also a Tax Preparer at Bruce Township for many years through the AARP program.
Ed traveled extensively through the years for both work and on family trips. He visited several countries in Europe as well as Hawaii, Florida and more than half the states in the US.
Ed's family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care for the great care that they gave their dad throughout the last few years. He was affectionately known there as "Uncle Ed".
Memorials may be directed the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Heritage Health Activity Fund or the . Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois, 61364 815-672-2320 www.solontelford.com