Edward S. Miller
Edward S. Miller

Edward S. Miller, 84, of Streator passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Msgr. Philip Halfacre will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 9-10:30 A.M. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.

Full military rites will be accorded following the funeral Mass at Emery Green Cemetery in rural Streator.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com.

Solon-Telford Funeral Home, 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364

815-672-2320


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
