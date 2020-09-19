Edwin D. Janke
Born: September 29, 1951
Died: September 17, 2020
SENECA – Edwin Duane Janke, 68, of Seneca, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Morris Hospital.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.
He was born September 29, 1951, in Ottawa, to Harold and Lennie (Mitchell) Janke. On June 30, 1973, he married Susan Vezain of Ottawa, who survives.
Ed was employed by Nabisco and Federal Paper Mill until his retirement. He was a member of the Morris Cruisers and enjoyed attending and participating in car shows. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, the outdoors, and spending time with his family. He was an active member of AA and was 27 years sober.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; three sons, Bradley Jo (Tina) Hunt of Texas, Eric (Sabrina) Janke of Marseilles, and Phil (Cassie) Janke of Seneca; three grandchildren, Chole, Kayle, and Ian; and one sister, Joan Kleckner of Ottawa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard and David Janke; and one sister, Doris Johnson.
