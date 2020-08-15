Eleanor Ann Beals



Born: May 25, 1931; in Monmouth, IL



Died: August 10, 2020; in Mendota, IL



Eleanor Ann Beals, 89, of Mendota passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.



Ann was born May 25, 1931 in Monmouth to Herbert and Eleanor (Wichelman) Jebens.



Ann was proud to work for the Mendota Elementary School District over parts of four decades as a secretary at both Blackstone and Lincoln Schools before her retirement in 1996. Ann was a nature lover, and especially enjoyed bird watching and seeing the eagles at the Illinois River by Starved Rock. Ann attended numerous athletic contests over the years, first supporting teams coached by her husband, and in later years, teams coached by her son. Ann also attended many games and events that her children participated in.



Ann married Robert "Bob" Beals in Dixon on June 29, 1951 after meeting him when they were students at the University of Iowa.



She is survived by their two children, Patrick (Holly) Beals of Mendota and Melissa Beals of Murchison, New Zealand.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert in 1979, and her brother Herbert "Hap" Jebens, Jr. in 2017.



Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation or services, and burial will take place in Restland Cemetery, Mendota at a future date. Merritt Funeral Home of Mendota is handling the arrangements.



Memorials may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 284, Peru, IL 61354 .





