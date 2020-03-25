Home

Born: December 10, 1929

Died: March 18, 2020

Eleanor Flower, 90, originally from Ottawa, Illinois passed away on March 18, 2020.

Eleanor was born Dec. 10, 1929 in Naplate, Illinois to Carlo and Mabel (Tira) Santucci. She married Donald Flower on August 19, 1950 at St. Mary's Church in Naplate.

She was a graduate of St. Mary's Nursing School and St. Joseph College. She worked as a nurse for many years at the Ottawa Hospital.

She is survived by one son Tom (Meredith) Flower, a daughter Lisa (Tim) Clarke and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband in 2016, her son Robert, and a brother Carmen Santucci.

Per her request her body has been donated to Oregon Health Science University.
