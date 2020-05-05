Elisie Both
Elsie Both

Born: May 14, 1937

Died: May 3, 2020

Elsie "Lorraine" Both, 82, of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private with Reverend William Chormann of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lorraine was born May 14, 1937, in Gibbstown, NJ, to Floyd and Elsie (McCleary) Wood. On August 25, 1955, she married Norman Both Sr. of Marseilles who survives.

She graduated from Louisiana High School in MO in 1954. She worked as a secretary and for Danielson Catering. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Marseilles and also served as the church secretary for many years. Later in life, she attended nursing school and was a LPN. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, crocheting, fishing, and baking. Lorraine and her husband, Norman, enjoyed spending time fishing at their cabin in WI.

She is survived by her husband, Norman; one daughter, Debbie (Jerry) Hicks of Marseilles; one son, Norman Jr. (Barbara Smith) of Eureka; seven grandchildren, Chad, Jared, and Sarah Hicks, Nicole (Brian) Shrake, Ryan (Lori) McGrath, Erin (Donnie) LeClaire, and Elliott Both; two great-grandchildren, Madelyn LeClaire and Samantha McGrath; two sisters, Jane Keele of LA and Thelma (Gene) Manley of Streator; and one brother, Walter (Glenna) Wood of AK.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary McDonald.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Marseilles or the Alzheimer's Association. Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.

Her grandchildren will be pallbearers.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
