My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Potthoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Potthoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth M. Potthoff Obituary
Elizabeth M. Potthoff

Born: January 2, 1924

Died: March 24, 2020

Elizabeth M. "Betty" Potthoff, 96, of Streator and formerly of Wenona passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.

The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Born January 2, 1924 in Streator she was the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Pohlod) Berta Sr. She married Gaylert "Gay" Potthoff on April 20, 1945 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator. He preceded her in death in February of 1985.

She is survived by a son, Gaylert "Norm" (Rose Anne) Potthoff of Streator; a daughter, Joy Potthoff of Minonk; grandchildren, Troy (Jeni) Potthoff of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania and Trisha (Tom) Pshak of Denver, Colorado; great grandchildren, Jordan (Jordan) Unger, Madison Potthoff and Oliver, Camille and Heidi Pshak; one great great-grandchild, Cooper Unger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Annie Berta and Irene Wudtke; and brothers, Bobby and Richard Berta (twins), John and Andrew Berta.

Betty lived in the Streator area growing up but spent over 67 years in Wenona.

She had previously worked for Paris Garter Factory. She also worked as a housekeeper in the Wenona area for many years and spent 27 years working as a cook in the kitchen at the Wenona Schools.

She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Wenona. She was also a member and past-president of the Ladies Aid Society through her church.

Memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Church in Wenona or to the .

Solon-Telford Funeral Home, 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364 www.solontelford.com (815) 672-2320
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -