Elizabeth M. Potthoff
Born: January 2, 1924
Died: March 24, 2020
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Potthoff, 96, of Streator and formerly of Wenona passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Born January 2, 1924 in Streator she was the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Pohlod) Berta Sr. She married Gaylert "Gay" Potthoff on April 20, 1945 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator. He preceded her in death in February of 1985.
She is survived by a son, Gaylert "Norm" (Rose Anne) Potthoff of Streator; a daughter, Joy Potthoff of Minonk; grandchildren, Troy (Jeni) Potthoff of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania and Trisha (Tom) Pshak of Denver, Colorado; great grandchildren, Jordan (Jordan) Unger, Madison Potthoff and Oliver, Camille and Heidi Pshak; one great great-grandchild, Cooper Unger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Annie Berta and Irene Wudtke; and brothers, Bobby and Richard Berta (twins), John and Andrew Berta.
Betty lived in the Streator area growing up but spent over 67 years in Wenona.
She had previously worked for Paris Garter Factory. She also worked as a housekeeper in the Wenona area for many years and spent 27 years working as a cook in the kitchen at the Wenona Schools.
She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Wenona. She was also a member and past-president of the Ladies Aid Society through her church.
Memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Church in Wenona or to the .
