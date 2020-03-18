|
|
Ellen M. Rapp
Born: June 11, 1956
Died: March 16, 2020
Ellen M. Rapp, 63 of Pontiac and formerly of rural Streator passed away Monday morning (March 16, 2020) at O.S.F. St. James Medical Center in Pontiac.
A walk through visitation with limited contact with the family will be held Thursday from 5-7PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held on Friday at 11AM at Defenbaugh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steven Rapp, Martin Wiechmann, Josh Shockley, Christopher Over and Tony Over.
Ellen was born on June 11, 1956 in Streator to John and Roma (Defenbaugh) McGuire.
She married Gail Rapp on June 21, 1975. He survives.
Surviving are children, Katy (Martin) Wiechmann of Pontiac, Steven (Julie) Rapp of Pontiac and Emily (Josh) Shockley of Streator, 5 grandchildren, Matthew and Megan Wiechmann, Cole and Abbiegail Rapp and Henry Shockley, brothers, Bob (Karen) McGuire of Streator, Kevin (Vonna) McGuire of Springfield, MO, Tim (Christy)McGuire of Grand Ridge and Ann(Daren) Greenwell of Fairbury.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John McGuire.
Ellen attended Woodland grade school and graduated from Woodland High School in 1974.
She was a gift shop manager at St. Mary's Hospital for many years and a volunteer coordinator at O.S.F.
Ellen was a member of Park Presbyterian Church where she was also a Sunday school teacher and on the Board of Deacons.
She was a Leader of the Wide Awake Timberline 4-H Club and a member of the Streator Zonta Club.
Memorials may be made to Park Presbyterian Church or to the Streator Zonta Club.
