Ellen Mozine Necker
Ellen Mozine Necker

Born: September 28, 1932

Died: July 12, 2020

Ellen Mozine Necker, 87, of Ottawa, passed away of Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Parker Nursing Home in Streator.

A Celebration of life will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2 pm at the home of her son Mark Tobias at 150 East Fremont Street, Ottawa, IL, 61350. Per her wishes, she will be brought home to Scottsboro, Alabama. She will be laid to rest next to her father and mother on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 am at 28615 Us Highway 72, Pine Haven, Hollywood, AL.

Ellen was born on September 28, 1932 in Scottsboro, Alabama to Joseph and Evelyn (Gilliam) Littles. She worked at GBC Inc. until her retirement in 1987. She married Walter L. Necker on June 21, 1985 in Wheeling, Illinois. She was a member of the Church of God Faith Covenant in Scottsboro and of the "Ladies Ministries" of the Church of God Faith Covenant. Mozine was a bright light to all that knew her. She always had a smile on her face and Jesus in her heart. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her six children, James Tobias, of Mendota, Vicki (Barry) Mitchell, of Ottawa, David Tobias, of Ottawa, Jo Ellen (Jeffrey) Snyder, of Mendota, Angela Tobias- Dettore, Fort Meyers, FL, Mark (Marikay) Tobias, of Ottawa, 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Mary JoAnne Morris.

She was preceded in death by, her parents, her husband, Walter, and two brothers, Delbert Lee Littles and Houston Floyd Littles.

Memorials may be directed to 150 East Fremont Street, Ottawa, Illinois 61350

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
