Elmer Leonard Both Jr.
Elmer Leonard Both, Jr.

Born: October 1, 1932; in Ottawa, IL

Died: October 9, 2020; in Stillwater, MN

Elmer Leonard Both, Jr., 88, of Marseilles, passed away, October 9 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN.

Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private at Trinity Lutheran Church in Marseilles with the Rev. William Chormann officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles with military honors. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Elmer was born October 1, 1932, in Ottawa, to Elmer Leonard Sr. and Marietta (Sharp) Both. On January 22, 1955, he married Barbara Ann McCoy.

He graduated from Marseilles High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was a member of the Ottawa VFW Post # 2470. Elmer was employed by Caterpillar until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Marseilles. His passions in life were summers at his cabin in Wisconsin, riding the Northwood trails in his UTV, fishing, hunting, trap shooting, NASCAR and family.

Elmer is survived by his close companion, Patsy Brzeczowski; his daughter Beverly (Brett Netzel) Reiland of Brookfield, WI; two sons, Leonard (Kimberli) Both and David (Tricia) Both, both of Marseilles, six grandchildren, Jason (Kelly) Towne of Townsend WI, Tracy Towne of Milwaukee, WI, Chad (Sarah) Both of Verona, Christen (Colt) Snodgrass of Minooka, Justin (Brittney) Both of Mt. Vernon, IA, and Jessica (Tony) Bochniak of Marseilles, fourteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Norman of Marseilles, and Louis of Darien; and one sister, Ruth (Lorrin) Capsel of Seneca.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents; a sister, Dolores Belletini; a brother-in-law, Jack Belletini; and sisters-in-law, Sharon Both and Lorraine Both.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Marseilles or the Ottawa VFW Post # 2470.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
