Elsie Louise (Hoffman) Ahearn

Elsie Louise (Hoffman) Ahearn Obituary
Elsie Louise (Hoffman) Ahearn

Born: November 3, 1926; in Ottawa, IL

Died: April 18, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Elsie Louise Ahearn, 93, of Ottawa passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Pleasant View in Ottawa.

A private service will be held at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa on Friday, April 24, with Rev. David Daniel, Pastor of Zion Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park.

Elsie was born on November 3, 1926 in Ottawa to Carl and Anna (Jahke) Hoffman. She was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School. Elsie married Murry Ahearn on January 20, 1951 in Ottawa. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She loved spending time with family, sewing, and gardening. Elsie also loved her animals, especially the cats. She enjoyed watching the field work take place on the family farm and delivering lunches out to the field.

She is survived by her husband, Murry, four children, Susan (Jim) Spence, Tom (Mary Jo) Ahearn, Dennis (Dawn) Ahearn, and Terry (Jenny) Ahearn, all of Ottawa, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Judy Mazur, of Ottawa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Phillip Ahearn, a sister Hilda Love, and a brother Paul Hoffman.

Pallbearers will be Matt, Jacob, Dustin, Julie, Thomas J. and Sarah Ahearn, Nick and Rodney Spence, Tricia Flavel, and Deanna Kuester.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Church or Pet Project.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
