Emmett J. McLachlan
Born: October 11, 1922; in Earlville, IL
Died: November 10, 2020; in LaSalle, IL
Emmett J. McLachlan, 98, of Ottawa passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020 at the Illinois Veteran's Home in LaSalle.
Due to the current capacity limitations, a private Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Columba Church in Ottawa, with Rev. David Kipfer, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 33 Honor Guard. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Emmett was born on October 11, 1922 in Earlville, IL to Donald and Mary (Woods) McLachlan. He was a graduate of Serena High School, class of 1940. Emmett then attended the University of Illinois, but left to join the Army Air Corps after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served from 1942 - 1945 in the 8th Air Force in the European Theatre, where he was a B17 Bomber pilot. When he returned to the states, Emmett finished his degree at the U of I along with a degree in Mortuary Science from Worsham College. Emmett married Camille Kuhn on August 23, 1947at St. Mary's of the Field in Grand Ridge. They were married for 66 years. He taught agriculture and history at Lee Center High School. Emmett farmed for most of his life and then worked for the State of Illinois as a land appraiser until 1988. After retiring from IDOT, he started his own appraisal business. Emmett was a lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and the Ottawa Elks. Emmett was a man of faith with a great sense of humor. He loved his family and friends, and enjoyed gardening, reading, and his "daily stops" around town.
He is survived by seven children: John (Linda) McLachlan of Ottawa, Kathleen (Marty) Corso of Hampshire, IL, Marcia (Dan) Espinoza of Pekin, IL Robert McLachlan of Rancho Mirage, CA, Deborah (Dave) Duffey of Ottawa, Camille (Bob) Dunn of Ottawa, and Lisa Eiten of Ottawa. Eight grandchildren: Katie Pagni, Cammy Corso, Carly Corso, Danielle Blosser, Anne Bialobreski, John Dunn, Rob Dunn, and Jordan McLachlan. Eight great grandchildren, Noah and Maeve Callahan, Jack Blosser, Reese, Harper, and Grace Bialobreski, Abigail McLachlan and Creek Dunn. Sisters-in-law, Marilynn Kuhn and Virginia McLachlan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Camille, on January 19, 2014, his three brothers Donald, Willard, and Lawrence, and a son-in-law Dean Eiten.
Memorials may be directed to St. Columba Church Restoration Fund, or the Illinois Veteran?s Home in LaSalle.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com
. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433