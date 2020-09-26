1/1
Emmett Wayne Cantlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emmett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmett Wayne Cantlin

Born: December 21, 1948; in Ottawa, IL

Died: September 25, 2020; in Earlville, IL

Emmett Wayne Cantlin, 71, of Rural Earlville, died on Friday, September 25, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, September 29, at St. Theresa Church in Earlville with the Rev. Jean Tayoro, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Freedom Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the Church. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Wayne was born on December 21, 1948 in Ottawa to Emmett and Linda (Pucci) Cantlin. He received his Associates Degree from Joliet Junior College and was a life-long farmer and was a truck driver for A & R Transport for over 20 years. Wayne married Barbara Johnson on June 27, 1970 at St. Theresa Church, in Earlville. He was a member of the Army Reserves. Wayne was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wedron, IL. He enjoyed antique tractors, camping, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Barb, his mother, Linda Cantlin, of Ottawa, one daughter, Jodi L. (Dustin) McDermith, of Harrisburg, NC, three grandchildren, Taylor, Mason, and Addison, and two sisters, Janet Lane, of Chicago, and Judith (Tim) Ho, of Boston, MA.

He was preceded in death by his father Emmett Cantlin and a son John Wayne Cantlin.

Pallbearers will be Jack, Ryan, Joe, Tim, and Jeremy Cantlin, Glenn Mendell, Marty Graham, and Rob Doughty. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Curl and Joe Hoffman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for charities to be determined.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved