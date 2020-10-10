1/1
Ernest Haage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Haage

Born: June 22, 1937; Ottawa

Died: October 7, 2020; Ottawa

OTTAWA – Ernest Haage, 83, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, with Father Gary Caster officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 11 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery. Due to CDC recommendations, masks and social distancing will be required.

Ernest was born June 22, 1937, in Ottawa, to George and Hazel (Grassmayer) Haage. He married Darlene Jacklovich on October 10, 1959 at St. Patrick's Church in Ottawa.

Ernest loved to Garden and had a great interest in trains. He also enjoyed traveling, he traveled with his wife on several occasions to Florida and South Dakota. He was also an avid Chicago White Sox fan.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Darlene; his children, Mary Ann (Alan) Lagger, Ronald (Jennifer) Haage, Ken (Julie) Haage; his grandchildren, Gabrielle Lagger, Courtney Haage, Cody Haage, Emily (Cody) Williamson, and Trey Haage; and his great-granddaughter, Harper Grace Haage.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Helen Houchin, Beverly Owston, George Haage, Joe Haage, and Sara Zelinski; and his beloved dog, Bubba.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and friends.

Memorials in his honor may be directed to Marquette High School or Pet Project.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ottawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved