Eron Michael Ryan
Born: December 19, 1978; in Ransom, IL
Died: November 7, 2020; in Reddick, IL
Age 41, passed away suddenly at home in Reddick, IL on Saturday, November 7, 2020 due to complications from diabetes. Eron was born on December 19, 1978 in Ransom, IL to Dianna and Michael Ryan. After high school he learned a trade and became an accomplished maintenance professional. He was an avid traveler and lived in Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Illinois. His most recent job was at the Prairie View Lutheran Home in Danforth, IL. He really enjoyed his interactions with his co-workers and the residents. Eron will be missed by his family and friends and his beloved dogs, Newton and Daisy.
He is survived by his son, Blake Patchett of Campus, IL; parents, Dianna and Jason Zimmer of Reddick, IL and Michael Ryan of Homosassa, FL; siblings, Tara (Carl) Walker of Rowlett, TX, Meghan Ryan of Bloomington, IL, Justin Zimmer of Bloomington, IL, Kate (Richard) Gaffield of Fargo, ND; nephews Tyler and Cody Walker; nieces Ellie and Peyton Gaffield; grandfather, Ed Zimmer of Reddick, IL; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents Marilyn and Marvin Gibson of Windom, TX, Lester and Florence Ryan of Ransom, IL, and Linda Zimmer of Reddick, IL.
Funeral services will be held at RW Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM with visitation three hours preceding the service. All attendees are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
