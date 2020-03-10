|
Eugene W. Beckman
Born: November 4, 1931; in Minonk, IL
Died: March 6, 2020; in Streator, IL
Eugene W. Beckman, 88 of Streator passed away Friday (March 6, 2020) at Heritage Health, Streator.
Visitation will be held Tuesday form 9 - 11 AM at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM at the church with Pastor Bill Callister officiating. Burial will be in the Center Cemetery, Flanagan with full military honors conducted by members of the Flanagan American Legion.
Serving as pallbearers will be; Jeff Alberts, Bud Aanarud, Jon Bush, Paul Beckman, Kenny Davis and John Mauser.
The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene was born on November 4, 1931 in Minonk to Paul W. and Geisha Anka (Wiechman) Beckman. He married his beloved wife Sally Ann Slock on January 10, 1953. She preceded him in death on November 6, 1992. He later married Joan Park on November 25. 1995. She survives.
Surviving is daughter Sheila (Todd) Scheel of Chicago, son Jeffery (Melodee) Beckman of Towanda, step-children, Tom (Jayne) Park of Streator, Jim (Cindy) Park of Streator, Jeff (Paula) Park of Darien, Julie Park of Buckeye, AZ and Bruce (Mindy) Park of Wesley Chapel, FL, 2 grandchildren; Morgyn (Zeke) Nelson and Paul Beckman, 11 step-grandchildren and 9 step-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents, beloved wife Sally, 3 brothers, Orville, Harold and Dale Beckman.
Eugene graduated from Cornell High School in 1951. He served in the US Navy and Marines during the Korean War. Eugene retired from Streator Brick Mfg after 48 years. He was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Council, Streator American Legion, Streator Ramp Builders, Streatorland Food Pantry and served as a Scout Master.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Streator Ramp Builders or .
