Eva Lena PfeffingerBorn: May 11, 1941 in Gridley, ILDied: May 28, 2020; in Ottawa, ILEva Lena Pfeffinger, 79 of Streator passed away Thursday (May 28, 2020) at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.A private family viewing will be held prior to a public walk through visitation with social distancing guidelines on Monday from 5 - 7 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home with the family not present. Private family services will be held Tuesday at the funeral home and a family and public graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11:30 AM at the Gridley Cemetery.Eva was born on May 11, 1941 in Gridley to Henry C. and Elsie C. (Moncelle) Funk. She married Kaywin Pfeffinger on August 1, 1959. He survives.Also surviving are children; Robin Geraughty of Oklahoma, Shawn Rowe of Streator, Trudy (Jim) Cox of Streator and Kaywin (Kira) Pfeffinger II of Streator, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sister Patricia (Larry) Richards of Streator, step-sister Sandra Fritts of Streator and several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, step- father Henry Mehn, son-in-law Bobby Geraughty, granddaughter Lucinda Geraughty, step-brothers Francis and Donald Mehn.Eva attended Streator High School and Woodland High School. She was a member of the Central Church of Christ and the Tuesday Bible Study Club. Eva had retired from selling Avon after 50 years.Memorials may be made to the Central Church of Christ.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703