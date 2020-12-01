Eva M. Von Ruden
Born: February 23, 1966 in Riverton, WY
Died: November 27, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Eva M. Von Ruden, 54, of Streator passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. Wednesday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Funeral services will be at 7:00P.M. Wednesday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Honorary pallbearers will be her close friends, Liz Price, Lindsey Matthews, Donna Barham and Melanie Shelton.
The wearing of masks and social distancing protocols will be followed by all in attendance.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Born February 23, 1966 in Riverton, Wyoming she was the daughter of Lorraine (Adams) Riddle. She married Anthony Von Ruden on April 28, 2018.
She is survived by her husband and long-time partner for over 30 years, Anthony Von Ruden. She is also survived by sisters, Angie (Robert) Crackel, Carman Riddle and Loretta Riddle all of Casper, Wyoming; she is also survived by her beloved dog Max who she got as a gift from Anthony over 16 years ago.
She was preceded in death by her mother; a brother and 2 sisters.
Born in Wyoming she lived in the Casper and Riverton area until coming to Streator in 1989.
She worked for Hearthside Foods (Oak State) as a Machine Operator for over 20 years. Eva may have been small in stature but "a firecracker", she was very big in life. She was a great storyteller who brought joy and laughter to all of those who were in her presence. She was a hard worker and appreciated the little things in life. There was never a dull moment when she was around, her wise cracks and comedic responses kept you on your toes. Her love, her positivity, her passion, her smile and so many more things will be missed sorely. She was truly loved my many and will always be remembered.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice
