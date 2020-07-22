Eva Margaret Humphrey
Born: April 29, 1944
Died: July 7, 2020
Eva Margaret Humphrey, 76 of Mesa AZ, passed away on 7-7-2020. Eva Margaret Humphrey was born 4-29-1944 in Streator IL. She was a devoted and loving Mother of 4 Children and Loving Grandmother of 8 Grand Children and Great Grandmother of 2. Eva was also devoted to God, her faith, and her Church community. She leaves behind her Church community at Living Word Bible Church where she served as Prayer Intercessor among countless other areas of service.
Eva touched everyone and she never met a stranger. She was loved and will be missed by all that were blessed to meet her. Eva enjoyed the Beach, New York City and her favorite, trips back to her hometown of Streator IL where she enjoyed all of her family and friends.
Eva Margaret Humphrey is preceded in death by her Father Clifford Scott, Mother Ida Scott, Daughter Rhonda Cancel and Sister Karen Armstrong.
Eva Margaret Humphrey is survived by her Brother Clifford Scott Jr and Wife Sharon Scott, and Sister Sharon Yedinak. Eva Margaret Humphrey is also survived by 3 Children, Ron Humphrey and Wife Melissa Humphrey - Gilbert, AZ, Randy Humphrey - San Tan Valley AZ, Renae Ortega - Chandler AZ. Grand Children Michael Ortega, Marcus Ortega, Breanna Ortega, Sarah Cancel, Stephanie Cancel, Johnathan Cancel, Caitlyn Humphrey and Alexandra Humphrey. Great Grand Children Theo Ortega, Greyson Griffin, also several Nieces and Nephews.
We will all miss her dearly but will always have her in our hearts!!!!!!!
Funeral Services will be held on Aug 15th at 10:00am at the Living Word Bible Church, 3520 E. Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to your Church or the American Cancer Society
.