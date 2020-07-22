1/1
Eva Margaret Humphrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Margaret Humphrey

Born: April 29, 1944

Died: July 7, 2020

Eva Margaret Humphrey, 76 of Mesa AZ, passed away on 7-7-2020. Eva Margaret Humphrey was born 4-29-1944 in Streator IL. She was a devoted and loving Mother of 4 Children and Loving Grandmother of 8 Grand Children and Great Grandmother of 2. Eva was also devoted to God, her faith, and her Church community. She leaves behind her Church community at Living Word Bible Church where she served as Prayer Intercessor among countless other areas of service.

Eva touched everyone and she never met a stranger. She was loved and will be missed by all that were blessed to meet her. Eva enjoyed the Beach, New York City and her favorite, trips back to her hometown of Streator IL where she enjoyed all of her family and friends.

Eva Margaret Humphrey is preceded in death by her Father Clifford Scott, Mother Ida Scott, Daughter Rhonda Cancel and Sister Karen Armstrong.

Eva Margaret Humphrey is survived by her Brother Clifford Scott Jr and Wife Sharon Scott, and Sister Sharon Yedinak. Eva Margaret Humphrey is also survived by 3 Children, Ron Humphrey and Wife Melissa Humphrey - Gilbert, AZ, Randy Humphrey - San Tan Valley AZ, Renae Ortega - Chandler AZ. Grand Children Michael Ortega, Marcus Ortega, Breanna Ortega, Sarah Cancel, Stephanie Cancel, Johnathan Cancel, Caitlyn Humphrey and Alexandra Humphrey. Great Grand Children Theo Ortega, Greyson Griffin, also several Nieces and Nephews.

We will all miss her dearly but will always have her in our hearts!!!!!!!

Funeral Services will be held on Aug 15th at 10:00am at the Living Word Bible Church, 3520 E. Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to your Church or the American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Eva was a true and faithful friend to me and was a great neighbor when we both lived on Baker ST. before we left Streator. Her faith in God was an inspiration and light, she is with her Savior and Lord Jesus and we will met again probably sooner than later. love you Eva!! My sympathy prayers and love to the whole family.
Phyllis Wahl
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved