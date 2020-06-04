Evelyn McGraw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn McGraw

Born: August 17, 1926

Died: May 31, 2020

Evelyn McGraw, 93, of Ottawa passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.

Evelyn was born August 17, 1926 in Brighton, IL to Lawrence and Luella (Challans) Moran. She married John "Jack" McGraw on November 23, 1951 and he passed away October 23, 1973.

Evelyn was a member of St. Patrick's Church. Her family meant everything to her, and her favorite time of year was Christmas Eve when her whole family would get together. Every year they would take a family vacation to Michigan, where they'd spend the weekend cooking, talking and laughing. She traveled many places around the world with her family, her favorite being Switzerland. Her most treasured trip though, was her 65th birthday celebration in Hawaii with all her children.

Evelyn was a strong and caring mother. When her husband passed away, she used her strength and courage to raise her eight children.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Maurice "Steve") Gill, Judith (late Gary) Bebar, Terry (Renee), Jim (Darcy), Jon (Amber), Tim (Lisa), and Frank (Wanda); 17 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, Matthew; and eight siblings.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Ottawa Pavilion for the wonderful, loving care they showed Evelyn in the last few years of her life.

Private family services will be held. Entombment will be at the Oakwood Memorial Park Shrine of Rest mausoleum. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved