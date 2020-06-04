Evelyn McGraw
Born: August 17, 1926
Died: May 31, 2020
Evelyn McGraw, 93, of Ottawa passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.
Evelyn was born August 17, 1926 in Brighton, IL to Lawrence and Luella (Challans) Moran. She married John "Jack" McGraw on November 23, 1951 and he passed away October 23, 1973.
Evelyn was a member of St. Patrick's Church. Her family meant everything to her, and her favorite time of year was Christmas Eve when her whole family would get together. Every year they would take a family vacation to Michigan, where they'd spend the weekend cooking, talking and laughing. She traveled many places around the world with her family, her favorite being Switzerland. Her most treasured trip though, was her 65th birthday celebration in Hawaii with all her children.
Evelyn was a strong and caring mother. When her husband passed away, she used her strength and courage to raise her eight children.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Maurice "Steve") Gill, Judith (late Gary) Bebar, Terry (Renee), Jim (Darcy), Jon (Amber), Tim (Lisa), and Frank (Wanda); 17 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, Matthew; and eight siblings.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Ottawa Pavilion for the wonderful, loving care they showed Evelyn in the last few years of her life.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will be at the Oakwood Memorial Park Shrine of Rest mausoleum. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 4, 2020.