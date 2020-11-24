1/1
Evelyn R. Smith and Lester G. Smith
Evelyn R. Smith and Lester G. Smith

Evelyn R. Smith and Lester G. Smith, both 92, of Leland, IL; Evelyn passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 and Lester passed away Sunday November 22, 2020 both at their home in Leland, IL. Evelyn was born September 18, 1928 and Lester was born April 22, 1928. Lester and Evelyn were united in marriage on September 17, 1949. They were members of Leland United Methodist Church. Evelyn retired from Sandwich Hospital after many years of Nursing. Lester was a lifelong farmer in the Leland area.

They are survived by their children, Brian Smith of Leland, IL, Kathy Falconer of Ocala, FL, and Cynthia (Kerry) Schnitz of Leland, IL; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

They were preceded in death by their parents and one son Stanley Smith.

Due to Covid restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites were handled by Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk. Memorials may be directed to Leland United Methodist Church. For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
