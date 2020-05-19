Floyd Arthur Dierzen
Born: August 25, 1941
Died: May 15, 2020
Floyd Arthur Dierzen, 78, of Newark, passed suddenly on Friday, May 15, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Floyd was born August 25, 1941, in Chicago, to Laura (Ratliff) and Lewis Dierzen.
Starting alongside his father, Floyd was a welder and metal craftsman for Dierzen Welding in Newark. Since Floyd had earned his Eagle Scout status, he always encouraged his four sons to be a part of the organization. While attending the University of Illinois, he was a member of the Navy ROTC.
Floyd then transferred to Aurora College (Aurora University) to study history. Floyd was joined in marriage to Ruth Ann (Chapman) on November 17, 1962 at the Newark Lutheran Church.
An avid supporter of the Newark Fire Protection District for nearly 60 years, Floyd was a fireman and the president of the board of trustees. He had also lent his experience tothe Kendall County Zoning Board for over 20 years. Floyd also enjoyed aviation; he was the first to solo at Newark Airport and watched many air shows in Oshkosh, WI. He also enjoyed camping with Ruth Ann and attended numerous Norwegian activities in Decora, IA. Floyd was a lifelong member of the Newark Lutheran Church.
He is survived by Ruth Ann and his sons of Newark: Ronald, John (Jen), and Robert (Nikki) and grandchildren: Adam (Amy) Dierzen of Algonquin, Kytrina Garrett of Morris, Caleb, Emma, Isabella, Madelin and Eloise Dierzen of Newark and great grandchildren Jayden Brassal of Mazon and Mythius Garrett of Morris, Amelia and Adaline Dierzen of Algonquin.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Laura, sister Peggy and son Louis "Louie".
Following a private service on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home in Newark. Therewill be a special transport from the Newark Firehouse for interment at the Millington-Newark Cemetery with Pastor Jon Benson officiating.
Pallbearers are Mike Kratzer, Tom Kratzer, Dan Breunig, Ken Holden Jr., Adam Dierzen and Caleb Dierzen.
The family is planning a special memorial at the Newark Firehouse when socially appropriate.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may directed to the family or to the Newark Fire Protection District in Floyd's honor.
Please visit www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com to leave a message or tribute.
Born: August 25, 1941
Died: May 15, 2020
Floyd Arthur Dierzen, 78, of Newark, passed suddenly on Friday, May 15, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Floyd was born August 25, 1941, in Chicago, to Laura (Ratliff) and Lewis Dierzen.
Starting alongside his father, Floyd was a welder and metal craftsman for Dierzen Welding in Newark. Since Floyd had earned his Eagle Scout status, he always encouraged his four sons to be a part of the organization. While attending the University of Illinois, he was a member of the Navy ROTC.
Floyd then transferred to Aurora College (Aurora University) to study history. Floyd was joined in marriage to Ruth Ann (Chapman) on November 17, 1962 at the Newark Lutheran Church.
An avid supporter of the Newark Fire Protection District for nearly 60 years, Floyd was a fireman and the president of the board of trustees. He had also lent his experience tothe Kendall County Zoning Board for over 20 years. Floyd also enjoyed aviation; he was the first to solo at Newark Airport and watched many air shows in Oshkosh, WI. He also enjoyed camping with Ruth Ann and attended numerous Norwegian activities in Decora, IA. Floyd was a lifelong member of the Newark Lutheran Church.
He is survived by Ruth Ann and his sons of Newark: Ronald, John (Jen), and Robert (Nikki) and grandchildren: Adam (Amy) Dierzen of Algonquin, Kytrina Garrett of Morris, Caleb, Emma, Isabella, Madelin and Eloise Dierzen of Newark and great grandchildren Jayden Brassal of Mazon and Mythius Garrett of Morris, Amelia and Adaline Dierzen of Algonquin.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Laura, sister Peggy and son Louis "Louie".
Following a private service on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home in Newark. Therewill be a special transport from the Newark Firehouse for interment at the Millington-Newark Cemetery with Pastor Jon Benson officiating.
Pallbearers are Mike Kratzer, Tom Kratzer, Dan Breunig, Ken Holden Jr., Adam Dierzen and Caleb Dierzen.
The family is planning a special memorial at the Newark Firehouse when socially appropriate.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may directed to the family or to the Newark Fire Protection District in Floyd's honor.
Please visit www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com to leave a message or tribute.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 19, 2020.