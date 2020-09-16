1/1
Frances Helen Cappellini
Frances Helen Cappellini

Born: October 14, 1932

Died: September 12, 2020

Frances Helen Cappellini, 87, of Marseilles, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.

A memorial service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

She was born October 14, 1932, in Ottawa, to Peter and Stephania (Stefanick) Dubach. On November 14, 1953, she married Matthew Donald Cappellini who preceded her in death in 2015. Fran was employed as a registered nurse for 43 years until her retirement.

She is survived by her two sons, Matthew (Virginia) Cappellini of Channahon and Timothy (Jan) Cappellini of Ottawa; one daughter, Janet (Daniel) Nolan of Johns Island, SC; five grandchildren, Matthew (Shannon) Cappellini, Jessica (Corey Knowles) Buckley, Peter (Amanda) Cappellini, Mary (Bill) Lennon, and Hannah Cappellini; ten great-grandchildren, Liam and Riley Daugherty, Jackson Cappellini, Gavin and Brynlee Fox, Everlyn Cappellini, and Isabel, Carson, and Maverick Knowles; one sister, Mary Cupples of Ottawa; one brother, Emil Dubach of Ottawa; her brother-in-law, James Cappellini of Ottawa; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dedicated caregivers from Integrity Senior Care.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Matthew Donald Cappellini; three sisters, Rose Bailey, Amelia Fiedler, and Pauline Cervenik; and two brothers, Joseph and Rex Dubach.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Marseilles Nursing Service.

Published in My Web Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
