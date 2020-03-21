Home

Frances Mae (Senko) Graham passed away after a brief illness on February 26, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents John Senko and Susan (Kushnerik) Senko, sisters Eleanor Hagie (Arnold), Lucille Dominic (Richard), brother Luis Senko, and daughter Mary Lee (Graham) Henderson.

She is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Graham, her daughter Julie Graham-Pels, son W. Rushton (Rus) Graham II, as well as 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Frances with be interred in Streator, IL. where local memorial services will be held at a later date.
