Francis Bohler, Jr.
Born: February 9, 1942; in Morris, IL
Died: June 19, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Francis "Butch" Bohler, Jr., 78, of Ottawa passed away June 19th at Edward Hospital in Naperville.
A memorial service will be held 6 pm, Monday, June 29 at Ottawa Funeral Home with Rev. Antonio Dittmer officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 pm, prior to services, at the funeral home. He will be buried at Oakwood Memorial Park. Due to strict Covid guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Ottawa Soccer Club at www.ottawasc.com.
Butch was born February 9, 1942 in Morris, IL to Francis and Etta (Lavalle) Bohler, Sr. He married his childhood sweetheart Mary Jo Panier on May 4, 1963. Butch proudly served our Country in the United States Army from 1966-1968, with his time in Germany having the biggest life impact and one he often spoke fondly of.
He worked at Libby Owens Ford (LOF), Foster Grant and retired from PCS Phosphate in 2005. He cherished his 47 years as an official in baseball, softball, basketball and football in and around the Ottawa area. He loved to teach, mentor and debate with athletes and never lost his cool. He was a lifetime parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi where he served as an altar boy, was married, coached and spent countless hours fostering lifetime friends. Butch preferred to give than receive, and always put others before himself. He loved travel, history, reading, scrabble and cribbage.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; his son, Brad (Vicky) Bohler of Plainfield, IL; his sister, Helen Tonielli of Quincy, IL; nephews Tim and Jim Bailey of Ottawa; and niece Shelby Wells of Columbia, Missouri.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, William "Bill" Bohler.
Special recognition and gratitude to Curtis and Rosalyn Sesto of Ottawa, Mike Jett of Yorkville, Terry Stubbs of Sugarland Texas, Ray and Paula Bailey of Ottawa and Jim Bailey of Ottawa. Without your unwavering concern, calls, oversight, love and appreciation for Butch things would have been much more difficult.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300
www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Born: February 9, 1942; in Morris, IL
Died: June 19, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Francis "Butch" Bohler, Jr., 78, of Ottawa passed away June 19th at Edward Hospital in Naperville.
A memorial service will be held 6 pm, Monday, June 29 at Ottawa Funeral Home with Rev. Antonio Dittmer officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 pm, prior to services, at the funeral home. He will be buried at Oakwood Memorial Park. Due to strict Covid guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Ottawa Soccer Club at www.ottawasc.com.
Butch was born February 9, 1942 in Morris, IL to Francis and Etta (Lavalle) Bohler, Sr. He married his childhood sweetheart Mary Jo Panier on May 4, 1963. Butch proudly served our Country in the United States Army from 1966-1968, with his time in Germany having the biggest life impact and one he often spoke fondly of.
He worked at Libby Owens Ford (LOF), Foster Grant and retired from PCS Phosphate in 2005. He cherished his 47 years as an official in baseball, softball, basketball and football in and around the Ottawa area. He loved to teach, mentor and debate with athletes and never lost his cool. He was a lifetime parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi where he served as an altar boy, was married, coached and spent countless hours fostering lifetime friends. Butch preferred to give than receive, and always put others before himself. He loved travel, history, reading, scrabble and cribbage.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; his son, Brad (Vicky) Bohler of Plainfield, IL; his sister, Helen Tonielli of Quincy, IL; nephews Tim and Jim Bailey of Ottawa; and niece Shelby Wells of Columbia, Missouri.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, William "Bill" Bohler.
Special recognition and gratitude to Curtis and Rosalyn Sesto of Ottawa, Mike Jett of Yorkville, Terry Stubbs of Sugarland Texas, Ray and Paula Bailey of Ottawa and Jim Bailey of Ottawa. Without your unwavering concern, calls, oversight, love and appreciation for Butch things would have been much more difficult.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300
www.ottawafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 25, 2020.