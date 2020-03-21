My Web Times Obituaries
Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home
135 East Lincoln
Seneca, IL 61360-0318
(815) 357-6172
Francis J. Sexton

Francis J. Sexton Obituary
Francis J. Sexton

Born: March 1, 1942

Died: March 18, 2020

Francis J. Sexton, 78, of Seneca passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Morris Hospital.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation rites.

Francis was born March 1, 1942, in LaSalle to Patrick and Elizabeth (Lodi) Sexton. He married Janet Pillion on October 6, 1973 at St. Patrick's Church in Ottawa. Francis graduated LPO High School and attended LPO Junior College. He enjoyed gardening and wood carving, and was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Seneca.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janet; his sister, Helen (Ron) Swetman; one brother, Patrick Sexton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William Sexton.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Church in Seneca.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

