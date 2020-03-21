|
|
Francis J. Sexton
Born: March 1, 1942
Died: March 18, 2020
Francis J. Sexton, 78, of Seneca passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Morris Hospital.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Francis was born March 1, 1942, in LaSalle to Patrick and Elizabeth (Lodi) Sexton. He married Janet Pillion on October 6, 1973 at St. Patrick's Church in Ottawa. Francis graduated LPO High School and attended LPO Junior College. He enjoyed gardening and wood carving, and was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Seneca.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janet; his sister, Helen (Ron) Swetman; one brother, Patrick Sexton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William Sexton.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Church in Seneca.
