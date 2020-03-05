|
|
Frank Berkley LeVelle
Born: February 3, 1946
Died: March 3, 2020
Frank Berkley LeVelle, 74, of Streator, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Memorial Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Duane Kaufman, officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.
Berk was born on February 3, 1946 in Streator, to Arnold and Harriet (Poundstone) LeVelle. He was a US Army Veteran, serving in Germany. Berk was retired from ComEd. He was a fan of horse racing and enjoyed playing poker. Berk loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.
He is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Mike) Fahrion, of Ottawa, 2 granddaughters, Alexis and Nicole, and a sister Joanne Toothman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, Wayne, Lonnie, Jim, and Owen, and 4 sisters, Sherry, Phyllis, Elizabeth, and Barbara.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory
800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL, 61350 815-434-4433
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 5, 2020