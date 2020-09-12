Frank E. Elzer
Born: February 17, 1931
Died: September 7, 2020
Frank E. Elzer, 89, of Aurora, passed away September 7, 2020.
He was born February 17, 1931 in Ottawa, Illinois, son of the late George and Anna Elzer.
He served as Captain for 23 years on the Ottawa Fire Department. He was also a carpenter and a mentor to many.
Frank is survived by his wife, Ann Elzer of Aurora; children, Christine McCormick of Tennessee and Melissa Swanson of Indiana; grandchildren, Bethany and Aaron McCormick and Amber and Kaila Swanson.
Along with his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Ruth Elzer and brother, John Elzer.
A memorial service will be held in the spring. Interment will be in a family plot in Parsons, TN.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com
. 630-897-9291.