Frank E. Elzer
1931 - 2020
Frank E. Elzer

Born: February 17, 1931

Died: September 7, 2020

Frank E. Elzer, 89, of Aurora, passed away September 7, 2020.

He was born February 17, 1931 in Ottawa, Illinois, son of the late George and Anna Elzer.

He served as Captain for 23 years on the Ottawa Fire Department. He was also a carpenter and a mentor to many.

Frank is survived by his wife, Ann Elzer of Aurora; children, Christine McCormick of Tennessee and Melissa Swanson of Indiana; grandchildren, Bethany and Aaron McCormick and Amber and Kaila Swanson.

Along with his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Ruth Elzer and brother, John Elzer.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. Interment will be in a family plot in Parsons, TN.

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.



Published in My Web Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
