Frank M. Jurcak
Born: November 25, 1939
Died: May 31, 2020
Frank M. "Tip" Jurcak, 80, of Streator passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac surrounded by his loving family.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.
A Celebration of Life for Tip will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be Ron Chismarick, Terry Chismarick, Mike Palaschak, Tom Jurcak, Charles Patient and Bill Stalter.
Born November 25, 1939 in Chicago he was the son of Frank and Lois (Nichols) Jurcak.
He is survived by the love of his life of 45 years, Mary Ann Chismarick of Streator; sons, Frank (Debbie) Jurcak of Aurora and Thomas Jurcak of Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Alexandra, Arianna, Brock and Ella Grace Jurcak; one great grandchild on the way; sisters, Lois Ruth of Streator and Shirley (Gary) Henning of New Hampshire; a nephew, Jason Henning of Kansas; a cousin, Bill (Lori) Stalter of Midlothian; and his god children, Grace and Ashley Walls and Jamie Palaschak.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother in law, Kenneth Ruth.
Born and raised in Chicago he attended St. Rita High School and St. Mary's Grade School. He also attended Joliet Catholic High School and Lincoln Way High School.
He came to the Streator area in 1973. He had previously worked as an Iron Worker in his younger years. He was also a Chef in the area at the Sirloin House operating the restaurant along with his parents for many years. He later was a Chef for Satch's in Streator.
Tip and Mary Ann enjoyed going on long cruises with their good friends. Wherever they went he was the life of the party. Everyone knew Tip.
He was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Memorials may be directed to Transitions Hospice or St. Michael the Archangel Church.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
Born: November 25, 1939
Died: May 31, 2020
Frank M. "Tip" Jurcak, 80, of Streator passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac surrounded by his loving family.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.
A Celebration of Life for Tip will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be Ron Chismarick, Terry Chismarick, Mike Palaschak, Tom Jurcak, Charles Patient and Bill Stalter.
Born November 25, 1939 in Chicago he was the son of Frank and Lois (Nichols) Jurcak.
He is survived by the love of his life of 45 years, Mary Ann Chismarick of Streator; sons, Frank (Debbie) Jurcak of Aurora and Thomas Jurcak of Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Alexandra, Arianna, Brock and Ella Grace Jurcak; one great grandchild on the way; sisters, Lois Ruth of Streator and Shirley (Gary) Henning of New Hampshire; a nephew, Jason Henning of Kansas; a cousin, Bill (Lori) Stalter of Midlothian; and his god children, Grace and Ashley Walls and Jamie Palaschak.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother in law, Kenneth Ruth.
Born and raised in Chicago he attended St. Rita High School and St. Mary's Grade School. He also attended Joliet Catholic High School and Lincoln Way High School.
He came to the Streator area in 1973. He had previously worked as an Iron Worker in his younger years. He was also a Chef in the area at the Sirloin House operating the restaurant along with his parents for many years. He later was a Chef for Satch's in Streator.
Tip and Mary Ann enjoyed going on long cruises with their good friends. Wherever they went he was the life of the party. Everyone knew Tip.
He was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Memorials may be directed to Transitions Hospice or St. Michael the Archangel Church.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 3, 2020.