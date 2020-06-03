Frank M. Jurcak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank M. Jurcak

Born: November 25, 1939

Died: May 31, 2020

Frank M. "Tip" Jurcak, 80, of Streator passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac surrounded by his loving family.

Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.

A Celebration of Life for Tip will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be Ron Chismarick, Terry Chismarick, Mike Palaschak, Tom Jurcak, Charles Patient and Bill Stalter.

Born November 25, 1939 in Chicago he was the son of Frank and Lois (Nichols) Jurcak.

He is survived by the love of his life of 45 years, Mary Ann Chismarick of Streator; sons, Frank (Debbie) Jurcak of Aurora and Thomas Jurcak of Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Alexandra, Arianna, Brock and Ella Grace Jurcak; one great grandchild on the way; sisters, Lois Ruth of Streator and Shirley (Gary) Henning of New Hampshire; a nephew, Jason Henning of Kansas; a cousin, Bill (Lori) Stalter of Midlothian; and his god children, Grace and Ashley Walls and Jamie Palaschak.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother in law, Kenneth Ruth.

Born and raised in Chicago he attended St. Rita High School and St. Mary's Grade School. He also attended Joliet Catholic High School and Lincoln Way High School.

He came to the Streator area in 1973. He had previously worked as an Iron Worker in his younger years. He was also a Chef in the area at the Sirloin House operating the restaurant along with his parents for many years. He later was a Chef for Satch's in Streator.

Tip and Mary Ann enjoyed going on long cruises with their good friends. Wherever they went he was the life of the party. Everyone knew Tip.

He was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Memorials may be directed to Transitions Hospice or St. Michael the Archangel Church.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved