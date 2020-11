Or Copy this URL to Share

Fredricka Mae Budach



Fredricka Mae "Freddie" Budach, age 82, of Ottawa, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at St. Columba Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required. Full obituary will appear in Thursdays paper. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting the family.





