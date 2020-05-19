Gale Norris Gilbert
Born: September 25, 1949
Died: May 16, 2020
Gale Norris Gilbert, age 70, of Ottawa, formerly of Roselle, Illinois, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Aperion Care, Marseilles.
A celebration of Gale's life will be held at a later date, pending lifting of pandemic restrictions. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gale was born September 25, 1949 in Dearborn, Michigan, a son of Harry and Frances (Young) Gilbert. He is survived by his children, Steven Gilbert of East Dundee, IL and Michelle Hardin of Ottawa; and two granddaughters, Katie and Emma Hardin. He also leaves brothers, Ralph Gilbert of Wayne, MI and Ron (Debbie) Gilbert of Olathe, KS; and a sister, Diane Gilbert of Westland, MI. Gale was preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and two sisters.
Gale retired after thirty seven years of service with United Airlines. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War. He enjoyed reading, listening to music, bowling and playing golf. He cherished time spent with family, especially with his granddaughters.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marquette Academy. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.
Born: September 25, 1949
Died: May 16, 2020
Gale Norris Gilbert, age 70, of Ottawa, formerly of Roselle, Illinois, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Aperion Care, Marseilles.
A celebration of Gale's life will be held at a later date, pending lifting of pandemic restrictions. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gale was born September 25, 1949 in Dearborn, Michigan, a son of Harry and Frances (Young) Gilbert. He is survived by his children, Steven Gilbert of East Dundee, IL and Michelle Hardin of Ottawa; and two granddaughters, Katie and Emma Hardin. He also leaves brothers, Ralph Gilbert of Wayne, MI and Ron (Debbie) Gilbert of Olathe, KS; and a sister, Diane Gilbert of Westland, MI. Gale was preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and two sisters.
Gale retired after thirty seven years of service with United Airlines. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War. He enjoyed reading, listening to music, bowling and playing golf. He cherished time spent with family, especially with his granddaughters.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marquette Academy. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 19, 2020.