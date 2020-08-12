Gary Bardson
Born: September 19, 1953
Died: August 9, 2020
Gary Bardson, 66, of Naplate passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm, Thursday, August 13 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. Private family services will be held. He will be buried at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery.
Gary was born September 19, 1953 in Ottawa to Howard and Nellie (Rudnicky) Bardson. He retired from truck driving and was treasurer of AA. He enjoyed truck pulls and going to the casino.
He is survived by his mother, Nellie; two brothers, Brian (Joyce) Bardson of Grand Ridge and David Bardson of Sheridan; two nieces, Maggie Pagakis of Grand Ridge and Molly Bardson of Romeoville; his great-nephew, Brody Pagakis; and his great-niece, Brinxlei Pagakis. He was preceded in death by his father and his great-niece, Brenlee Pagakis.
Memorials may be directed to the Naplate Fire Department or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com