1/1
Gary Bardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Bardson

Born: September 19, 1953

Died: August 9, 2020

Gary Bardson, 66, of Naplate passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm, Thursday, August 13 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. Private family services will be held. He will be buried at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery.

Gary was born September 19, 1953 in Ottawa to Howard and Nellie (Rudnicky) Bardson. He retired from truck driving and was treasurer of AA. He enjoyed truck pulls and going to the casino.

He is survived by his mother, Nellie; two brothers, Brian (Joyce) Bardson of Grand Ridge and David Bardson of Sheridan; two nieces, Maggie Pagakis of Grand Ridge and Molly Bardson of Romeoville; his great-nephew, Brody Pagakis; and his great-niece, Brinxlei Pagakis. He was preceded in death by his father and his great-niece, Brenlee Pagakis.

Memorials may be directed to the Naplate Fire Department or to a charity of the donor's choice.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ottawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved