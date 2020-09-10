1/1
Gary Dolder
Gary Dolder

Born: July 4, 1943

Died: April 01, 2020

Gary Dolder 76, of Homosassa, FL passed away on April 01, 2020. Gary was born on July 4, 1943 in Sandwich IL to Edgar and Mary Ella Dolder.

Gary attended Serena High School and spent 40 years working at Lyon Metal products in Aurora. Upon retirement he moved to Florida with his wife Joan. Gary loved fishing and continued his family's tradition of vacationing on Lake Chetac in Wisconsin. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and music concerts. He was always their biggest cheerleader whether it was a soccer game, softball game or golf match.

Gary is survived by his wife Joan, his daughters Dawn Allen, Debbie (Tom) Dorans, his brother Dan Dolder, his brother-in-law Don (Peggy) Naas, his step children, Peggy (Jay) Stutz, Tim (Adele) Keller and Tom Keller, his grandchildren Emily and Cameron Allen, Shannon and Brandon Dorans, his step-grandchildren, Leah Anderson, Kory, Timmie and Jake Keller, and many nieces and nephews who have great memories of fishing with him in Wisconsin.

Gary was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Naas and his parents Edgar and Mary Ella Dolder.

A memorial for Gary will be held on Friday, September 11 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in Yorkville, IL.


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
