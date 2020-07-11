Gary L. WietingRetired Lieutenant Colonel Gary L. Wieting passed away on May 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Born in South Dakota, he was the son of Le Roy and Edna. Gary started his military career by joining the United States Army after graduating from high school. While serving, he completed tours of duty in Vietnam and Korea. After his tour in Vietnam, Gary was stationed in Belgium, fulfilling a promise he had made to ex-wife Nancy, who also passed away earlier this year. His illustrious military and civil service career spanned over 35 years, with him retiring from the FAA.After retirement, Gary happily spent his time traveling the world.Gary is survived by his sons Gregory, Kevin, Brian, sister Valoy, grandchildren Nick, Carly, Zach and Elizabeth. He is also survived by Daughter's in law Tara and Jancie, four nephews and one niece.