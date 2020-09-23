Gary Lee Hetelle
Born: July 1, 1949; in Ottawa, IL
Died: September 20, 2020; in Morris, IL
Gary Lee Hetelle, 71, formerly of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home in Morris, with his family by his side. Born July 1, 1949 in Ottawa, he was the son of the late Marion and Mary (Munari) Hetelle.
Gary was a graduate of the Marseilles High School, class of 1967. After high school, Gary served with the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. He married Renee Young on June 13, 1981 in Marseilles. They resided in Marseilles until their move to Morris 54 years ago. Gary was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and a loving family man. He was the coach to his son Michaels little league baseball teams and together they watched many Cardinal games. Other joys were watching Kayden play baseball and football along with babysitting Kayden and Kole.
Gary is survived by his loving wife Renee and son Michael Hetelle (Hilary Bunting); grandsons Kayden and Kole; sister Sue (Rich); brothers Jon (Jill) and Steve; and several nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A private military burial will be held at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery on September 24, 2020.
Memorials may be made in Garys name to his family.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website www.ucdaviscallahan.com
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.