Gary Roy Scheidecker



Gary Roy Scheidecker, 68, of Rochester, formerly of Ottawa, IL., passed away on November 24, 2020 at Villa Health Care in Sherman.



He was born in Sandwich, IL., to Roy and Grace (Wilson) Scheidecker, who later divorced and he was raised by his "mom" Kari Scheidecker. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Roger Scheidecker and Tim Beardsley.



Gary graduated from Ottawa High School and retired from Pilkington (Formerly Libby Owens) after 42 years of service.



He was often seen on his Harley Davidson that he loved so much, he would also be seen frequenting the Mom and Pop establishments to indulge in good food and cold beers. He was a history buff who enjoyed watching the History Channel, or reading a book about the Civil War. He always had the Chicago Tribune by his chair to review. His love for reading was influenced from his mom and passed down to his daughter.He leaves behind two children, Branden Scheidecker of Glenarm, IL.,; and Amy Brust of Rochester. He was extremely proud of his five grandchildren, Allie (Curtis) Dyer of Pawnee; Alex Coy of Hampton, VA., Roger Lanter III of Springfield; Gage and Lillyan Brust of Rochester. His first Great grandbaby is due in April, Baby boy Dyer.Gary was a big brother to the following: Zoe (Don) Cassady of Streator, IL.; Mark (Mary) Scheidecker of Ottawa, IL.; Ernest (Teri) Beardsley of Arizona; Jill Garcia of Bloomingdale, IL.; Jack (Bonnie) Beardsley of Florida; Tina Likeness of Sheridan, IL.; and Jason Beardsley of Bloomingdale, IL.



A Memorial Service will be held on December 5, 2020 at 10:00AM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ottawa. Please bring a mask and observe CDC and state guidelines. A Celebration of Life will be planned after COVID-19.



Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 East Main Street, in Rochester, is in charge of arrangements.





