Gene K. Peisker
Born: December 17, 1936; in Ladysmith, WI
Died: September 6, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Reverend Gene Peisker went home to Jesus early Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion, where he resided following a long convalescence due to a stroke in 2013. The family held a private graveside service to celebrate Gene's life, in keeping with safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pastor David Ufkes, of Trinity Lutheran Church, officiated. Arrangements were through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Gene Kenneth Peisker was born on December 17, 1936 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, to Charles and Gladys (Lee) Peisker. He graduated high school in Richland, Washington and then attended Pacific Lutheran College in Tacoma, Washington where he received his bachelor's degree. He was a 1962 graduate of Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, and completed further graduate studies at Union Seminary in New York City before being ordained a Lutheran minister in June 1963.
Gene served many Lutheran parishes during his lifetime. His first parish was in Absarokee, Montana, followed by a parish in Circle, Montana. His life's work then took Gene and his family to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana, Illinois, followed by Trinity Lutheran Church in Ottawa, Illinois, where he served for 21 years before retiring in December of 1998.
Following his retirement, Gene served as an interim pastor for many Lutheran churches in northern Illinois. He served on the Boards of United Way of Eastern LaSalle County, and Pleasant View in Ottawa, Illinois. He also served many years as a spiritual director for Kogudus of Illinois.
Gene volunteered as a pastor with the inmates at Sheridan Correctional Center and conducted a weekly Bible study there for many years. He enjoyed carpentry, miniature railroads, and spending time outdoors enjoying God's creation. He was very proud of all of his children and grandchildren.
Gene married Janice Rindahl on August 17, 1958, in Springfield, Oregon. She preceded him in death on May 15, 1992. He married Carol (Looney) Chevalier on August 22, 1993, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ottawa.
Gene is survived by his wife, Carol, four sons, Jim (Susan) Peisker of Cedar Park, Texas, John (Lynn) Peisker of South Bend, Indiana, Dan Peisker of Redding, California, and David (Kelly) Peisker of Elizaville, Indiana. He is also survived by three step-children, Michelle (Michael) Jansz, Yvette (Doug) Pastirik, and Brian (Paula) Chevalier; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, David, in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to World Mission Prayer League in Gene's name. An unexpected act of kindness in his honor would also be a wonderful way to remember him. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 2323, Ottawa, Illinois, 61350.
