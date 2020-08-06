Gene M. Gaudi



Born: May 5, 1954



Died: July 24, 2020



Gene Mathew Gaudi was called to join his Heavenly Father on July 24th, 2020 after a short illness. Gene was born in Ottawa, Illinois, to Neal Gaudi and Eileen Donohue Gaudi on May 5th, 1954. Growing up on a farm in LaSalle County, he could not have imagined the adventures life was to hold for him. Gene attended Milton Pope Elementary School and Marquette High School, before the Gaudi family moved to Brownsville, Texas in 1969. He finished high school in Brownsville and headed back to Illinois, where he married Sharon Hoffman and became the loving father of two beautiful girls, Kayla and Tenille. He was employed at Crown Forklift Equipment for many years.



The Illinois-to-Texas transplant, who hated Spanish class in high school, developed a desire to explore Mexico. He traveled solo across the country and ended up living in Catemaco, Veracruz. With the help of his wife Gaby and the skills he inherited from his father Neal, he created Villas Tepetapan and RV Park, welcoming guests from the US, Canada and Europe. He always enjoyed meeting people from all over the world and telling a story or two, with his pet parrot on his shoulder.



Gene is survived by his wife Gaby Betaza Rodriguez; daughters Kayla Gaudi and Tenille (Paul) Bankson; step-children Diana and Daniel Rodriguez; his mother Eileen Gaudi; sisters Cristeen Thompson, Laurie Gaudi, Lisa Gonzales, and Lynne Patterson; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.



Funeral services were held in Catemaco, Mexico.





