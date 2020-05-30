Gene McGhee
Gene "Raymond" McGhee, 57, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home.
According to his wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby.
Published in My Web Times on May 30, 2020.