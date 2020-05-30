Gene McGhee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene McGhee

Gene "Raymond" McGhee, 57, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home.

According to his wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 30, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved