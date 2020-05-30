Gene McGhee
Gene McGhee

Gene "Raymond" McGhee, 57, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home.

According to his wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby.


Published in My Web Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
