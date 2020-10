Or Copy this URL to Share

Geneva Ann Ernat



Died: October 7, 2020



PERU – Geneva Ann (Schimmer) Ernat, 93, of rural Peru, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.



The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. Private burial will be in Peru City Cemetery at a later date.





