Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family

Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family

Genevieve L. Leskanich



Genevieve L. Leskanich, 97, of Rockville, Maryland and formerly of Streator passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Maryland.



Funeral services are pending with the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store