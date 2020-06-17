Genevieve L. Leskanich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve L. Leskanich

Genevieve L. Leskanich, 97, of Rockville, Maryland and formerly of Streator passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Maryland.

Funeral services are pending with the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved