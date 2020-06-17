Genevieve L. Leskanich
Genevieve L. Leskanich, 97, of Rockville, Maryland and formerly of Streator passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Maryland.
Funeral services are pending with the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 17, 2020.